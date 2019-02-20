Chierek, O.S.F., Sister Mary Jovita fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Stephen and Leonarda Chierek. Services: Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4-5 p.m. in the Lally Room, Mother of Perpetual Help Residence, 7601 Watson Rd., Shrewsbury, MO followed by Mass at 5 p.m. Interment Friday, 9 a.m. in the St. Louis Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery (meet at the Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help appreciated. A STYGAR FLORISSANT CHAPEL AND CREMATION CENTER service. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019