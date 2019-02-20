Sister Mary Jovita Chierek O.S.F.

Chierek, O.S.F., Sister Mary Jovita fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Stephen and Leonarda Chierek. Services: Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4-5 p.m. in the Lally Room, Mother of Perpetual Help Residence, 7601 Watson Rd., Shrewsbury, MO followed by Mass at 5 p.m. Interment Friday, 9 a.m. in the St. Louis Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery (meet at the Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help appreciated. A STYGAR FLORISSANT CHAPEL AND CREMATION CENTER service. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
