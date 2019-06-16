|
Digman, Mary Joy (nee Molumby), age 90, entered into her eternal reward on June 12, 2019 in Saint Louis, MO. She is the loving mother of three sons; William Francis Digman (Mary Finan), Mark Edward Digman, Sr. (Maria Palazzo) and Thom M. Digman (JoAnn Klebusch), all of Saint Louis, MO. She is survived by ten grandchildren; Michael Digman, Lauren Gilliam, Molly Digman, Katie Zoia, Mark Digman, Jr., Anne Hunsaker, John Digman, Erin Digman, Mikhail Digman and Libby Digman, and ten greatgrandchildren She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Francis Digman of Saint Louis, MO. Joy was born on November 2, 1928 in Saint Louis, MO, to parents Francis (Frank) Molumby and Margaret Rizzo. She is a proud graduate from St. Joseph's Academy in 1946 and Fontbonne College in 1950, with a BA degree in Music. Services: A Mass of Celebration of Joy's life is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on June 21, 2019, at St. Gerard Majella Parish, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Joy donated her body to St. Louis University to assist young doctors to acquire new knowledge and to advance their profession. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019