Flynn, Mary Joyce "Joyce"

(nee O'Neill) was born on June 9, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on December 17, 2019. Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Matthew, and is survived by husband, John; son,

Johnny, and daughter, Margie; a sister, Peggy (Frank) Wilson; three grandchildren, Joseph and

Veronica Wolf and Amanda (Johnny) Creek; four great-grandchildren; Ayanna, Tyler, Colton and Kylie; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation Saturday, December 28th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 29th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Hutchens Funeral Home, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031. Funeral Services Monday, December 30th at 9:00 a.m., St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church,615 Dunn Road, Hazelwood, MO 63042. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com