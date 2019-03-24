Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary K. "Kay" Osterholt. View Sign

Osterholt, Mary K . Kay 90, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church passed away on March 20th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nick Osterholt Sr.; beloved Mother to Nick Osterholt, Jr. (Jody), Tom Osterholt, Jim Osterholt, Sr. (Sharon), Tim Osterholt, and Kathy Nix; a brother Mike Beatty Sr. (Mickey); 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Marie Beatty, brother, John Jack L. Beatty, Jr., sister, Audrey Demas. Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who always had time for everyone with a beautiful smile, kind words and warm heart. She will be greatly missed. Services: Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, at Newcomer Funeral Home. Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to SSM Hospice 12312 Olive Boulevard, Suite 400, St. Louis, MO 63141, the All Saints St. Peters Funeral Luncheon fund, or to the Special Olympics of Missouri, 2945 S. Brentwood Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63144.

