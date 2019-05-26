Mary Kathleen Kinealy

Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO
63074
(314)-739-1133
Kinealy, Mary Kathleen 78, was called home on April 14, 2019, while enjoying her retirement years in The Villages, FL. Mary was born March 14, 1941 to the late William Kinealy and Genevieve Cukierski. She is survived by a sister, Betty (Walt) Skeistaitis and brother Mike (Fran) Kinealy. She was a loving aunt to Joe (Kelly) and Chris Skeistaitis, Angie (Darin) M'Lady, Joan (Ryan) Schade, numerous great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 noon at Alexander White Mullen, 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Ann, MO. In lieu of flowers, send donations to . Inurnment Mount Lebanon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered atwww.alexanderstlouis.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019
