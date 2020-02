Buddeke, Mary Kathryn "Mickie"

Feb. 7, 2020. Loving mother of Paul; cherished daughter of Mary Sahs (nee Feldhaus) and the late Carl Sahs, Sr.; dear sister of Barbara (Ed) Lewandowski, Anne (Gary) Komosa, and the late Carl Sahs, Jr. She will be missed by canine companion, Jetta, and numerous family members and friends.

Services: Funeral Mass held on Feb 10, 2020, at 10:00 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1115 S. Florissant Rd., Ferguson, MO 63121. In lieu of flowers donate to Humane Society.