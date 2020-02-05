Wolff S.S.N.D., Sister Mary Kenan

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Monday, February 3, 2020. Our dearest relative, friend and Sister in religious Community and SSND Associates.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community Marian Chapel (12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO 63044) on Thursday, February 6 from 2:30 p.m. prayers till 3:30 p.m. Then taken to the Theresa Center / Motherhouse (320 E. Ripa, St. Louis, MO 63125) for visitation from 5:30 p.m. (Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.) till 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.