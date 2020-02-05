Sister Mary Kenan Wolff S.S.N.D.

Wolff S.S.N.D., Sister Mary Kenan

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Monday, February 3, 2020. Our dearest relative, friend and Sister in religious Community and SSND Associates.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community Marian Chapel (12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO 63044) on Thursday, February 6 from 2:30 p.m. prayers till 3:30 p.m. Then taken to the Theresa Center / Motherhouse (320 E. Ripa, St. Louis, MO 63125) for visitation from 5:30 p.m. (Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.) till 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
