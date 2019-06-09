Mary Key Hostetler

Hostetler, Mary Kay (Landis) 79, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerry; dear mother of Jim (Cindy) and Tamara Walsh; dear grandmother of Jaime, Amber, and Kaylee; dear sister, motherin-law, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend of many. Mary was true fighter during her illness, was the glue of the family who will be greatly missed. Services: Visitation, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 9 a.m. till the time of Service 11: 30 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary and Cremation Center, Florissant. Interment Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers donations to in Mary Kay memorial would be appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
