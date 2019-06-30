Deppe, Mary L. Monday, June 24, 2019. Born July 25, 1923 in Hannibal, MO to George and Anna Mojzis, Czech immigrants. Upon moving to St. Louis, she met Bob Junior, the love of her life, while working at a diner near Pevely Dairy, where Bob worked. They built a successful bar business in Baden, MO and were married for 50 years. Bob passed soon after their Golden Anniversary celebration. Mary leaves behind 3 children: Bob (Debbie), Debbie (Keith) and Lesa; 3 grandchildren: Tricia (Chris), Matt (Melissa) and Stephanie (Chris) and 7 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a hard worker, fiercely independent, special Aunt Mary and friend to many. Her body, per her wishes, was donated to Washington University. Services: A Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019