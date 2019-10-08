St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
4725 Mattis Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
4725 Mattis Rd.
View Map
Mary L. Dreas Obituary

Dreas, Mary L.

age 96, Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Dreas; beloved mother of Bill Dreas, Jean (James) Lenahan, Joyce Dreas and Sharon Bathon; beloved grandmother of Brad (Beth), Scott, Megan (Chris), Adam, Michelle and Daniel; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, October 10, 2019, 4-8 p.m. Then to Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd. 63128, Friday. Visitation 9 a.m. until Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
