|
|
Dreas, Mary L.
age 96, Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Dreas; beloved mother of Bill Dreas, Jean (James) Lenahan, Joyce Dreas and Sharon Bathon; beloved grandmother of Brad (Beth), Scott, Megan (Chris), Adam, Michelle and Daniel; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, October 10, 2019, 4-8 p.m. Then to Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd. 63128, Friday. Visitation 9 a.m. until Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019