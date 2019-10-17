Mary L. Kohl

Service Information
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO
63026
(636)-343-0400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO 63026
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
15 Forrest Knoll Dr.
Obituary
Kohl, Mary L.

88, Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tues., Oct. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leroy C. Kohl; loving mother of Karen (Michael) Beckmann, Kim (John Bronson), Kenneth

(Charlotte) Kohl and Kris (Ed) Scalf; cherished of grandmother of 5; dear sister of Donald Toeniskoetter, Estelle LaVo and the late Raymond, Robert, John Toeniskoetter; dear sister-in-law of the late Shirley Toeniskoetter and Robert LaVo; our dear mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation on Fri., Oct. 18th from 4-8:00 p.m. at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO. Funeral Mass Sat., 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 15 Forrest Knoll Dr.

Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses or donations to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019
