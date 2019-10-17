Kohl, Mary L.

88, Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tues., Oct. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leroy C. Kohl; loving mother of Karen (Michael) Beckmann, Kim (John Bronson), Kenneth

(Charlotte) Kohl and Kris (Ed) Scalf; cherished of grandmother of 5; dear sister of Donald Toeniskoetter, Estelle LaVo and the late Raymond, Robert, John Toeniskoetter; dear sister-in-law of the late Shirley Toeniskoetter and Robert LaVo; our dear mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation on Fri., Oct. 18th from 4-8:00 p.m. at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO. Funeral Mass Sat., 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 15 Forrest Knoll Dr.

Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses or donations to the appreciated.