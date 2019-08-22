St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Valley Park, MO
Mary L. McCoy Obituary

McCoy, Mary L.

(nee Leonard) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Loving wife of Colin P. McCoy Sr. for 58 years; loving mom of Colin P. McCoy Jr., Denise (Lynn) McCoy and Shawn (Ron) Boyer; loving mawmaw of Ashley (Robert) Furr, Colin III, Blake, Madeline, Lucille, Lauren, Jordyn, Jaxson, Grayson and the late Trevor; great-mawmaw, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:15 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
