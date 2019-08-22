|
McCoy, Mary L.
(nee Leonard) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Loving wife of Colin P. McCoy Sr. for 58 years; loving mom of Colin P. McCoy Jr., Denise (Lynn) McCoy and Shawn (Ron) Boyer; loving mawmaw of Ashley (Robert) Furr, Colin III, Blake, Madeline, Lucille, Lauren, Jordyn, Jaxson, Grayson and the late Trevor; great-mawmaw, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:15 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019