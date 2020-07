Prayers going up for all of Marys family and friends. She & Floyd were best friends with my Uncle Lee & Aunt Faye - many family get togethers included the Patten family. Mary was always smiling - and she was still smiling when she & Floyd came to our 2018 (or was it 2019?) Harrison reunion.

Remember, When a treasure becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

God Bless.

Margie Beck Buckels

Margie Buckels

Friend