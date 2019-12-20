Schaeffer, Mary L.

(nee Scheman) Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, December 19, at the age of 87. Beloved wife for 69 years to Carl J. Schaeffer; loving mother of Karen (the late Dave) Nelson, Mark (Theresa) Schaeffer, Joseph Schaeffer, and the late Christine (surviving Jim) Hawthorne; dear grandmother of Ted (Christie) Reyland, Kimberly (Rob) Christian, Shaun (Brandy) McBride, Brian (Alexandria) McBride, Mark Schaeffer Jr., Danielle Hanson, Kristin (Zac) Johnson, Joie Ann Cutler, and Jessica Lecroix Beatty; dear great grandmother of 24; dear sister of Lawrence (Dana) Scheman, Donald (Margie) Scheman, Carl Edward (Rosemary) Scheman, and the late Charles Scheman Jr. and Helen Marie Scheman; dear cousin and friend to many.

Mary was an avid reader, loved to knit and crochet. Member of St. Raphael's 50 Plus Club, the Red Hat Society, and the St. Louis Activity Center. Memorials to the or St. Louis Activity Center.

Services: Visit Sun. 12/22 from 4-9 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois) Mon., 12/23 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.