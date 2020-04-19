Tabash, Mary L. (nee Pfiffner) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Tabash; dear mother of Mary (Bill) Godefroid, Edward J. (Nancy) Tabash, Jr., Kathy (Tom) Cusumano, Patty (Dave) Coverstone and Nancy (Jim) Carter; cherished grandmother of 18 and loving great-grandmother of 40; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: The funeral service at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery were private. Contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Michael the Archangel Parish greatly appreciated. Service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.