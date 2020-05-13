Winkler, Mary L. (nee Grimm), Mon., May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Winkler; dearest mother of Bonnie (Sam) Bommarito, Marty (Sandra), Michael (Elaine) and Randy (Terri) Winkler; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Road Thur., May 14, 4-7 p.m.. Funeral Mass private Friday, but will be live streamed at AssumptionLive.com. Private burial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.