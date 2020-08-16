1/
Mary L. Wright
Wright, Mary L.

(nee Mason) Friday, August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Wright; loving mother of Rebecca (Jason) Cornatzer and Mark (Chasity) Wright; loving Maw Maw of Tyler (Julia), Logan, Liliana and Lucas; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

She was a retired elementary teacher, who served more than 20 years in the Fox C-6 School District.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, August 18, 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Visitation concludes at funeral home. Private interment. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
Wishing our most sincere condolences to the entire family. Tom and Mary were two of the best next door neighbors we ever had on Polly Drive. ... best 5th grade teacher for Chris, and Mary always made the very BEST Texas sheet cake. -- From Chris, Danielle, Gina, And Dominic Gherardini.
Danielle Gherardini
Neighbor
