Wright, Mary L.

(nee Mason) Friday, August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Wright; loving mother of Rebecca (Jason) Cornatzer and Mark (Chasity) Wright; loving Maw Maw of Tyler (Julia), Logan, Liliana and Lucas; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

She was a retired elementary teacher, who served more than 20 years in the Fox C-6 School District.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, August 18, 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Visitation concludes at funeral home. Private interment. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.