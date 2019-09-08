Hermann, Mary Lee Marshall Scherer

Mary Lee died on Saturday, August 31, 2019, Beloved wife of Robert R. "Bob" Hermann; mother of Robert Pauli Scherer of Aspen, Colorado, Lesley Scherer of Laguna Beach, California, Stephen Scherer of Newport Beach, California and Mark Scherer (Heather) of Rancho Santa Fe, California; step-mother of Robert R. Hermann, Jr. (Signa) and Lotsie Hermann Holton (Rick) both of St. Louis; fifteen grandchildren and step-grandchildren and great- grandmother of eight. Sisters, Sally Crawford (dec) and Sharon Cameron of Atlanta, Georgia.

Mary Lee was born in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Dickson Marshall and Leone Schmidt Marshall. Some of her fondest memories are of childhood vacations spent at her family's cottage at Bayview in Petoskey, Michigan, where she and her sisters, Sally and Sharon spent many happy summers. She was a graduate of NY Phoenix School of Design and is an excellent artist often quietly gifting portraits to family and friends for special occasions.

She moved to St. Louis from Grosse Point, Michigan, in 1980 when she married Bob and quickly became a sought-after community leader and fund raiser, bringing those skills with her from Grosse Point where she had chaired and participated in many charitable events. Mary Lee's love and interest in the arts is legendary, having raised money for a full gamut of the community's arts, cultural and humanitarian institutions including the Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis Art Museum, Opera Theatre, Grand Center, Missouri Historical Society, The MUNY, Forum for Contemporary Art, The Sheldon, History Museum, Paraquad, Missouri Head Injury Association, Humane Society, the Arts and Education Council and Opera Theatre. For these and other accomplishments she was honored as a Woman of Achievement in 1996. She served on the Board of the St. Louis Science Center from which she received their first annual Chairman's Medal for "visionary leadership, and exceptional accomplishments which made a lasting impact on the institution." Along with Bob she was a recipient of the Cornerstone Award which recognizes "the great involvement and generosity of individuals who contribute to the needs of Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the Siteman Cancer Center" and received the St. Andrew's "Ageless Remarkable St. Louisan" Award in 2012.

Mary Lee was a devoted champion and supporter of her large family and enthusiastically anticipated their visits, especially during the summers when they we able to enjoy time together at the home she and Bob loved in the charming old town of Harbor Springs, Michigan.

In addition to Mary Lee's legendary community involvement, she and Bob enjoyed many years traveling worldwide, including several bicycle trips with friends all over Europe. She and Bob were enthusiastic musical theater attendees and rarely missed a performance at The Fox or The MUNY. In addition to her exceptional design talent, she was well known for being a gracious and hospitable hostess, and her home, where she and Bob enjoyed entertaining both large and small groups of friends, reflected her exquisite taste. She loved playing bridge with her dear friends, and spending time with her beloved cats, Woofie, Chloe and Jack!

The family would like to give special acknowledgement and thanks to her exceptional companions and friends who enriched and made her life more enjoyable over the years. Dorothy Hart, Becky Areford, Mark Duquette and Lilie Daves.

No service is planned at this time. If you wish to remember Mary Lee, she would love to know that you have honored her with a gift to one of the many organizations she has supported over the years: The MUNY - Forest Park, St. Louis, MO 63110, - St. Louis Science Center – In support of Youth Exploring Science – 5050 Oakland Avenue, 63110, The Humane Society – Cat Care Support – 1201 Macklind Avenue - 63110.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL