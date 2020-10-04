1/1
Mary Lee Zerwig
Zerwig, Mary Lee

was Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Gladys Jokerst and sister, Joyce Oberle.

Beloved wife of Tom for over 53 years. Mary courageously fought a long battle with cancer. Loving mother of Patrick (Renee) Zerwig and Sheila (Jason) Vita. Grandmother of Zach Zerwig, Ryan Zerwig, and Leo Vita. Sister of Mike (Lisa) Jokerst, Jane Naeger, sister in law of Gene (Mandy) Zerwig, and dear aunt and cousin. More than anything, Mary enjoyed spending time with her friends and family especially watching her grandson's football games. Mary's gentle and kind soul will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the deGreeff Hospice House or Mercy Cancer Centers.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Monday, October 5, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
