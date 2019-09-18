Cobb, Mary Lois

Mary "Mimi" Lois Smith Cobb, 85, passed away on September 14, 2019 in Littleton, Colorado. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose sense of humor and grand storytelling ability will be missed by all. Mimi was the ninth of thirteen children, born on August 15, 1934 in Huntsville, Arkansas to Ray and Ova Newberry Smith.

After graduating from The School of The Ozarks High School in 1952, Mimi married William "Sam" Cobb on July 3, 1953. They were married 52 years. She received a Degree in Nursing from the Baylor School of Medicine at Arkansas Baptist Hospital in 1955. For 35 years, Mimi took great pride in her position as the office manager of Metropolitan Orthopedics in St. Louis, Missouri. Mimi was a choir member at the Southwest Minister Church in St. Louis, Missouri, and First Presbyterian Church in Harrison, Arkansas. She volunteered much of her time to democratic candidates' campaigns (Hillary was robbed!) and the March of Dimes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ova and Ray Smith, her loving husband, Sam Cobb, and her siblings James Smith, Ray Smith, J. Boyd Smith, C. Lee Smith, Nola Harvey, Lovella Harvey, Ruth Boyd, and Doris Hester.

Mimi is survived by her children, William "Bill" Cobb, Mary Kathryn Hoener, and Cheryl Floyd and her husband, Owen Floyd; six grandchildren Kathryn Cobb, Kristin Cobb and her fiance, Jafar Williams, William "Will" Cobb and his wife, Marquette Scholfield, Breana Hoener and her husband, Michael Knabel, Kyle Hoener, and Ian Cobb; two great-grandchildren, William "Liam" Cobb and Henry Cobb; siblings Art Smith, E. Joe Smith, Cecil Loyd Smith, and Cormal McMahan; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and last but not least, Buttercup, her faithful 175 pound "puppy."

Services: The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Holt Memorial Chapel with a Celebration of Mimi's life to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Holt Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. If desired, family and friends may make memorial contributions to the March of Dimes. Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com