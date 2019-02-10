Gyaki, Mary Lois (nee Glaser), passed away on, Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Gesa J. Gus Gyaki. Dear mother of the late Gary Gyaki. Dear mother-in-law of Brenda Dolan. Dear sister of the late Charlene Schatz, Don Glaser and Harold Glaser. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial Service at Meramec Bluff Chapel, Ballwin, Monday, February 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John U.C.C. Cemetery Board, Manchester. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lois Gyaki.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019