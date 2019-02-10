Mary Lois Gyaki

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lois Gyaki.

Gyaki, Mary Lois (nee Glaser), passed away on, Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Gesa J. Gus Gyaki. Dear mother of the late Gary Gyaki. Dear mother-in-law of Brenda Dolan. Dear sister of the late Charlene Schatz, Don Glaser and Harold Glaser. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial Service at Meramec Bluff Chapel, Ballwin, Monday, February 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John U.C.C. Cemetery Board, Manchester. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.