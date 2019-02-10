St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Mary Lois Gyaki

Mary Lois Gyaki Obituary
Gyaki, Mary Lois (nee Glaser), passed away on, Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Gesa J. Gus Gyaki. Dear mother of the late Gary Gyaki. Dear mother-in-law of Brenda Dolan. Dear sister of the late Charlene Schatz, Don Glaser and Harold Glaser. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial Service at Meramec Bluff Chapel, Ballwin, Monday, February 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John U.C.C. Cemetery Board, Manchester. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
