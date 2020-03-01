St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church
7230 Dale Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church
7230 Dale Ave.
View Map
Dowling, Mary Loretta

(nee Price), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Al Dowling; dear mother of Mary (Neil) Clavers, Chris and Vince Dowling; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.

Services: Visitation at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church (7230 Dale Ave.), on Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Luke's appreciated.

Kutis Affton Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
