Dowling, Mary Loretta
(nee Price), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Al Dowling; dear mother of Mary (Neil) Clavers, Chris and Vince Dowling; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Services: Visitation at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church (7230 Dale Ave.), on Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Luke's appreciated.
Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020