Mary Lou Anderson
Anderson, Mary Lou (nee Wright) passed away on April 21, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Richard and son, Micheal. Loving mother of Kathy and Tommie, grandmother of Dionne, Christina and Bobbi Jo, great-grandmother of Jordan, Brendan, Richard and Tony. She was a wonderful sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
