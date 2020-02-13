Mary Lou Blackhurst-Hinrichs

Guest Book
  • "The world lost a beautiful soul, heaven gained one. She..."
    - Rebecca Edwards
  • "My thoughts & prayers are with the entire Hinrichs family..."
    - Debbie Tichenor-Bosecker
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Mary Lou was a..."
    - Andria (Andy) Crossman
  • "Sasha your family is in my thoughts and prayers. This is..."
    - Katie Roberson
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church
808 N Mason Rd
Creve Coeur, IL
Obituary
Blackhurst-Hinrichs, Mary Lou

Tues., Feb. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. James "Jim" Hinrichs; dear mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth (Michael Jury) Hinrichs, Rachel (Scott) Munkvold, James (Kate Seltzer) Hinrichs, Alexandra "Sasha" (Tyler) Saliski and Irina Hinrichs; dear sister of Leonora (Richard) Burkhart, JoAnne (James) McConaughy, Stevi (Robert) Fuerhoff, Stephen (Janice) Blackhurst and Sarah (John "Jack") Kavanagh; dear grandmother of Carl, Hazel (Jury), Maggie, Wes (Munkvold), Aaron, Ada (Hinrichs). Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sun., Feb. 16 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Mon., Feb. 17, 10 a.m. at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 808 N Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery.

Mary Lou was a devoted nurse, mother, and friend to the earth, with a love for hiking, nature, travel, and she was devoted to her church and friends. She always put others before herself. Donations to Siteman Cancer Center or Doorways Inter Faith Agency for HIV homeless appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
