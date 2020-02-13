Blackhurst-Hinrichs, Mary Lou

Tues., Feb. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. James "Jim" Hinrichs; dear mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth (Michael Jury) Hinrichs, Rachel (Scott) Munkvold, James (Kate Seltzer) Hinrichs, Alexandra "Sasha" (Tyler) Saliski and Irina Hinrichs; dear sister of Leonora (Richard) Burkhart, JoAnne (James) McConaughy, Stevi (Robert) Fuerhoff, Stephen (Janice) Blackhurst and Sarah (John "Jack") Kavanagh; dear grandmother of Carl, Hazel (Jury), Maggie, Wes (Munkvold), Aaron, Ada (Hinrichs). Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sun., Feb. 16 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Mon., Feb. 17, 10 a.m. at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 808 N Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery.

Mary Lou was a devoted nurse, mother, and friend to the earth, with a love for hiking, nature, travel, and she was devoted to her church and friends. She always put others before herself. Donations to Siteman Cancer Center or Doorways Inter Faith Agency for HIV homeless appreciated.

