Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Bohn, Mary Lou (nee Schnorbus) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Bohn; dear mother of Charlie (Nancy) Bohn, Joanne (Ed) Damazyn, Betty (Don) Doherty, Carole (Gene Backer) Salzwedel, Mary Ellen (Steve) Wildt, Peggy Bohn, Terri Bohn, Eileen (Chuck) Levy, Barb (Pat) Robinson and Linda Bohn; our dear grandmother of 24; great-grandmother of 23; dear sister of Ann (Bob) Armbruster; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, April 25, 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Contributions to the or St. Matthias St. Vincent dePaul Society appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
