Diener, Mary Lou (nee Schmidt) - Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Cecil G. and Edith I. Schmidt; survived by her daughter Sarah R. Huelsing and three sisters: JoAnne McCole, Judith Harmon and Janet Coleman; preceded in death by six brothers: Cecil, Donald, Billy, Bobby, Richard and Sherman; grandmother of Benjamin, Grace, Liam and Neill Huelsing; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at St. Francis de Sales Oratory (2653 Ohio Ave. 63118) Friday, June 5, 9a.m. until the funeral Mass at 10a.m. Interment at St. Joachim Cemetery (Old Mines, MO) following Mass. Requesting a Mass to be offered for Mary Lou in lieu of flowers. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.