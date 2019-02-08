Filla, Mary Lou (nee Wilson) passed away on Mon., Feb. 4, 2019, at the age of 83. Mom will be missed. She was a beautiful person inside and out, fun loving, and witty. She worked 25 years as an Exec. Asst. at Moog Automotive, where in the day, she was a gifted stenographer. Interests included; volunteering since 2010 with the Salvation Army Women's Auxilliary, sewing, dancing/ listening to music of all genres. She loved her family, pets, and traveling. Mary Lou was the daughter of George O. and Mary Wilson (nee Magen), sister to George, Robert, Walter, Buzzy, Ossie, Marion Trulaske, and Betty Crooms. She is survived by her three children Angela Filla, Vincent (Denise) Filla, Jeannie (Gary) Hernandez, and grandson Matthew Hernandez. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Melville, MO. Sun., Feb. 10 from 5-7 p.m. and Mon., Feb. 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Service at 12:00. Private burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood, MO. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary