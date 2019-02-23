Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Gabbert. View Sign

Gabbert, Mary Lou (nee Williamson), died February 20, 2019 at age 84. Beloved wife of 59 years of C. Martin Gabbert, Jr. Dearest mother of Charles M., III (Beverly), Keith E., and Scott W. Gabbert. Loving grandmother of Blaine, Tyler, Brett, Griffin, Bennett, Isabella, Anna, and Matthew Gabbert. Daughter of the late Oscar E., M.D. and Anna Mildred (Sivertsen) Williamson. Dear sister of the late Betty Ann Williamson, the late Edna Wilson (Olen), the late Connie Jane Frohnapfel (James), and the late O. Edward Williamson, Jr. (Myrna). Services: Those wishing may visit the family at St. Mark Presbyterian Church (601 Claymont Dr., Ballwin, MO 63011) on March 7 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held March 8 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont Dr., Ballwin, MO 63011 or to St. Louis Children's Hospital c/o The Berkley Williamson Koon Heart Fund, #1 Children's Place, St. Louis, MO 63110.

