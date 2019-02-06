|
Harvey, Mary Lou (nee Fetsch), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sun., Feb. 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James W. Harvey; dearest mother of Mary Lou (Joe) Port, Michael (Maria) Harvey and Patti (Dan) Boni; loving grandmother of 8, greatgrandmother of 12 and greatgreat grandmother of 1; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tues., Feb 12, at 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019