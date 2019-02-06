Home

Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Mary Lou Harvey Obituary
Harvey, Mary Lou (nee Fetsch), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sun., Feb. 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James W. Harvey; dearest mother of Mary Lou (Joe) Port, Michael (Maria) Harvey and Patti (Dan) Boni; loving grandmother of 8, greatgrandmother of 12 and greatgreat grandmother of 1; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tues., Feb 12, at 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
