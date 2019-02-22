Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Smothers. View Sign

Smothers, Mary Lou of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Willard Gail Smothers; cherished daughter of the late Arlo and Edna Conderman; devoted mother of Dawn (Jim) Morrison, Larry (Ann) Smothers, and Michele (Kevin) Helsel; loving grandmother of Wyatt, Travis, Matt, Amy, Holly and Ryan; treasured greatgrandmother of Cheyenne, Cierra, Cody, and Killian; and dear sister of Ron (Judy) Conderman, Earl (Janet) Conderman, and Elaine Meyer. Mary Lou dedicated many years as an office manager for Dr. James Bryant DDS before retirement. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed multiple activities, church groups, Oasis Food Pantry, Sages, and Alter guild. She loved being around people but most of all enjoyed the time and memories made with her kids and grandchildren. Mary Lou was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services: Visitation will be on Sun., Feb. 24 at Baue, 3950 W. Clay St., from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be on Mon., Feb. 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 W. Elm St., at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Memorials to Our Savior Lutheran Church Early Childhood. Visit





