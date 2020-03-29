Mary Lou Venker Mayer

Venker Mayer, Mary Lou

Mary Lou (nee Kirschner) Venker Mayer passed away March 22, 2020, after a full, rich life. She will be deeply missed by her family: daughters Teri Venker (Madison, WI) and Joyce Cornwell (Tom; St. Louis); and her sons Josef Venker SJ (Seattle, WA) and Jim Venker (Molly, St. Louis), 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and her former daughter-in-law Lisa Herder. She is preceded in death by her son Vincent H. Venker II; her husband of 37 years James (Jim) B. Venker and her husband of 8 years Walter F. Mayer; and, her parents John Michael Kirschner and Helen (Fischer) Kirschner.

Services: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of her life and a memorial Mass will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift in her name to Loyola Academy, www.loyolaacademy.org and/or to Marian Middle School for Girls www.marianmiddleschool.org. Please visit her full obituary at: www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
