Obituary
92, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral Mass was held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Anna Anderson; Husband, Charles Admirl Arman. Survived by her daughters, Ann (John) Vering, Margaret (Steven) Nilles, Monica (Bill) O'Connor; sons, John (Ardeth) Arman, Peter (Michele) Arman; twenty-one grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
