Byrne, Mary Louise
(nee Graham), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick H. Byrne; dear mother of Janet (Mark) Burchyett, Robert Byrne, Ann Brose and the late Thomas (survived by Melissa) Byrne; our dear grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 6, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p .m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019