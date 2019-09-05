St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Mary Louise Byrne Obituary

Byrne, Mary Louise

(nee Graham), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick H. Byrne; dear mother of Janet (Mark) Burchyett, Robert Byrne, Ann Brose and the late Thomas (survived by Melissa) Byrne; our dear grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 6, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p .m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
