Mary-Louise Elinore Neumann BeMiller

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
Obituary
BeMiller, Mary-Louise Elinore Neumann

Mary-Louise Elinore Neumann BeMiller is a Faithful Follower of Jesus Christ. She died on December 27, 2019, after a courageous struggle with several body ailments, and under the care of Hosparus Health. She is the daughter of the Reverend Arthur M. Neumann and Katharine Jensen Neumann. Mary-Louise is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Daniel A. Neumann and Phyllis Neumann Wuestling. Mary-Louise "Lou" is married for 66 years to the Reverend Dr. Thomas M. BeMiller.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019
