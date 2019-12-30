BeMiller, Mary-Louise Elinore Neumann
Mary-Louise Elinore Neumann BeMiller is a Faithful Follower of Jesus Christ. She died on December 27, 2019, after a courageous struggle with several body ailments, and under the care of Hosparus Health. She is the daughter of the Reverend Arthur M. Neumann and Katharine Jensen Neumann. Mary-Louise is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Daniel A. Neumann and Phyllis Neumann Wuestling. Mary-Louise "Lou" is married for 66 years to the Reverend Dr. Thomas M. BeMiller.