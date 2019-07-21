Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise (Baker) James. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Church of the Annunziata 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd. Ladue, , MO View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services The Old Warson Country Club 9841 Old Warson Rd Ladue. , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James, Mary Louise Baker The matriarch of the James family, consisting of 8 children, 21 grandchildren and 27 greatgrandchildren, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, July 14 at the age of 97. Beginning her education at Our Lady of Lourdes School, she graduated from City House Academy. Mary completed her college degree through courses at both Washington University and Maryville University, graduating in 1940 at the age of 19. Mary's father, Charles F. Baker, made his way to St. Louis at the age of 14 on the back of a freight car. He retired as Secretary/Treasurer of American Stove, the largest stove co. in the United States. Her mother, Alvina Schilly, was the eldest daughter of Adolf Schilly, who built the largest tailoring operation in the city of St. Louis. Mary married William F. James in June of 1940. They had 8 children. She made it clear that they would attend the top schools in St. Louis and the top universities in the country. They would perform well, and they would graduate on time. None of the 8 disappointed her. If one of the 8 were under the weather, her responses were family lore: take an aspirin, it's just nerves, or get back up. She understood the concept of self-reliance. On top of raising 8 children and managing two homes (St. Louis and New York), she volunteered a great deal of her time at Birthright, the old St. Vincent Hospital, a Docent at the St. Louis Art Museum and 50 years as a Board Member of Boys Town of Missouri, a name she suggested to her husband when he founded the charity and she has also been honored with their highest award. Though she drove a hard bargain, she stood for loyalty and unconditional love. Her affection was her steadfast commitment to her family. Impecable taste, intelligence, strength and an uncanny wit, she was one of a kind, a Grand Dame of her day. She will be missed by all who knew her. Her 8 children, Carolyn Mooney (Bob), Sally Huff (Rod), Betsy Vogt (George), Bill James (Nancy), Anne Borges (Gary), Tom James (Kim), Judy Clayton (Craig), Rick James (Molly) are thankful and proud to have been the sons and daughters of such a remarkable woman. The James family wishes to recognize the wonderful care given to Mary during her stay at Mari de Villa Senior Care. Those responsible for her care admired her spirit and enjoyed her wit. They wept at her passing. True to course, Mary requested that her body be donated to St. Louis University Medical School and if a Mass were to be held, no eulogies were to be given. Bringing attention to oneself violated her sense of humility. Services: The family will celebrate her life with a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd., on Thursday, August 22nd beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a gathering of friends and family to follow at The Old Warson Country Club, 9841 Old Warson Rd., Ladue. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations in her name be directed to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD, 21046 or to The Great Circle, 330 North Gore Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





