McCumber, Mary Louise (nee Mattick) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thur., April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late DeWaine E. McCumber; beloved mother of Rev. Msgr. William W. McCumber, Mary Patricia McCumber, Michael J. McCumber and the late Robert J. (Rhonda) McCumber; dear grandmother of Sean R. (Cristina), Colin P. and Caitlin M. McCumber; dear sister of the late John Jack (Frances) Mattick and Robert Bobby Mattick; our dear sisterin-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Mary was an alum of Rosati Kain (Class of '45) and former parishioner of Sts. John and James Church and Incarnate Word Church. Services: Visitation at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Tues., April 9 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, on Wed., April 10 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities or Mother of Good Counsel Home appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise McCumber.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019