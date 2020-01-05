St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Ricciotti, Mary Louise

(nee Laschober) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Ricciotti; dear mother of Sharon Ann (John) Pisoni and Donna Marie (Gilbert L.) Cattoor; loving grandmother of Gilbert A. (Erin) Cattoor, Dominic A. (Kristin) Pisoni, Angela M. (Ryan) O'Shea and Alex J. (Jody) Cattoor; loving great-grandmother of Avery, Lilly, Kaitlyn and Ryder; dear sister of the late John (survived by Joan) Laschober; dear sister-in-law of Dominic Ricciotti; our dear aunt and friend.

Mrs. Ricciotti was devoted to her family, faith, friends and volunteering at St. Anthony's Medical center for 16 years.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 10, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. If desired, memorials may be made to the or the . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
