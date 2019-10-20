Mary Louise Seyer (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnate Word Church
Obituary
Seyer, Mary Louise

(nee Reckamp), Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Fri., Oct. 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis L. Seyer; dear mother and mother-in-law of Christopher (Pamela) Seyer, Leslie (Joseph) Aiello, Julia (Thomas) Luning, Kurt (Barbara) Seyer and Bradley (Crystel) Seyer; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Jane and Jim Springgate, the late Norma Reckamp, Maureen and Raymond Frese and Raymond Reckamp; dear grandmother of 14, great-grand- mother of 9; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur, Sat. Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m. to Incarnate Word Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
