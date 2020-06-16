Mary Louise Webb
Webb, Mary Louise

(nee Poehling) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lilburn I. Webb; loving mother of Janice (James) Walters, Randall (Karen) Webb, Wendy (Donald) Lang and the late Nancy (survived by Michael) Intagliata; dear Granny to 24; dear sister of James (Patricia) and the late Denny (surviving Sally) Poehling; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Mary was a member of the St. George Resurrection Choir. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Hope Community.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, June 19, at 9a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private. Visitation Thursday 6-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
09:00 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
