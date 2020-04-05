|
Zieger, Mary Louise
a retired teacher and administrator in the Lindbergh School District, died Wednesday April 1, 2019. She was in her 82 year and lived in St. Louis County.
Dr. Zieger worked in the Lindbergh Public Schools for 38 years before she retired in 1997. She taught fifth grade, fourth grade and in the Step-Up enrichment after-school program;
directed summer school for elementary and middle school students; served as helping Teacher for the Power Writing program for 2 years; and worked as Administrative Assistant at the Middle School and as Assistant Principal at Sperreng Middle School. She had an innate love for children and a desire to teach them ever since she was a child.
During her tenure, she was the leader of several In-Service teacher workshop on the construction and use of math materials and Power Writing materials, served on numerous Committees and as a co-operating teacher for many student teachers, served as a presenter at several Conferences on Education, taught extension courses on the construction and use of math materials for Southeast Missouri State University, and has had several articles published in professional journals.
Dr. Zieger was selected to appear in Outstanding Young Woman of America, Who's Who in Missouri Education, and Who's Who in the Midwest. In 1997 she was chosen to be a Lindbergh Leader-an award given to recognize excellence in the areas of leadership and service to the Lindbergh School District and to the community.
She was an active member and Elder at Southminster Prebyterian Church, and a member of the Executive Counsil of the Presbytery of Elijah Parish Lovejoy for 8 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Pi Lambda Theta, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She also served as the Neighborhood Watch representative with the St. Louis County Police Department for her
subdivision.
Born and reared in St. Louis, MO, she received a Bachelor of Science degree from Missouri Valley College in 1959, a Master's degree from Southern Illinois University(Edwardsville) in 1964, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from St. Louis University in 1969.
In retirement Dr. Zieger volunteered at Nurses for Newborns and later became an employee there. The activities she loved included reading, sewing and traveling, but mostly centered around arts and crafts. She found many ways to share her projects-over 200 afghans were crocheted and donated to Project Linus; many prayer shawls were crocheted for the Prayer Shawl Ministry at her church; numerous pairs of footies were knitted for ; and lots of baby sweaters, caps, and blankets were made for Nurses for Newborns and Newborns in Need.
Services: Private services at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL 10151 Gravois, Private Interment at Sunset Cemetery.