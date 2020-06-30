Nagus, Mary Lynne

June 28, 2020, age 74. Beloved wife to Charles Nagus; beloved mother to Chris (Katie), Tim (Melissa), and Jeff (Cate). Loving sister to Jack Lewis (Mary); loving grandmother to Nathan, Jacob and Blake Nagus, Tommy Nagus, Connor & Cole Nagus. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, July 1st, Baue Funeral St. Charles, 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Service Thursday, July 2nd, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit baue.com