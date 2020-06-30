Mary Lynne Nagus
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nagus, Mary Lynne

June 28, 2020, age 74. Beloved wife to Charles Nagus; beloved mother to Chris (Katie), Tim (Melissa), and Jeff (Cate). Loving sister to Jack Lewis (Mary); loving grandmother to Nathan, Jacob and Blake Nagus, Tommy Nagus, Connor & Cole Nagus. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, July 1st, Baue Funeral St. Charles, 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Service Thursday, July 2nd, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit baue.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 940-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved