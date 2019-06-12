Enkelmann, Mary M. Enkelmann, Mary M. fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother of Christ Church on June 8th, 2019. She was born in Aviston, IL to Henry and Elisabeth Holthaus. Mary was the last of eight children to enter into her Eternal reward. Beloved wife of the late Louis H. Enkelmann. Together they raised six children; Therese (Jim) Ray, Thomas (Susie) Enkelmann, John, Paul (JoEllen), Beth (Dan) Molloy, Amy (Tom) Enkelmann-Reed. She loved and adored all sixteen of her grandchildren, nine great grandchildren with a 10th due in Nov. Please join us in celebration of her life. Services: Memorial Mass Friday, June 21st, 11:00 am. Family will receive guests an hour before the service at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd in Kirkwood. She donated her body to SLU medical center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mother of Good Council Home or the
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019