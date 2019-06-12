Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. Enkelmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Enkelmann, Mary M. Enkelmann, Mary M. fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother of Christ Church on June 8th, 2019. She was born in Aviston, IL to Henry and Elisabeth Holthaus. Mary was the last of eight children to enter into her Eternal reward. Beloved wife of the late Louis H. Enkelmann. Together they raised six children; Therese (Jim) Ray, Thomas (Susie) Enkelmann, John, Paul (JoEllen), Beth (Dan) Molloy, Amy (Tom) Enkelmann-Reed. She loved and adored all sixteen of her grandchildren, nine great grandchildren with a 10th due in Nov. Please join us in celebration of her life. Services: Memorial Mass Friday, June 21st, 11:00 am. Family will receive guests an hour before the service at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd in Kirkwood. She donated her body to SLU medical center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mother of Good Council Home or the

Enkelmann, Mary M. Enkelmann, Mary M. fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother of Christ Church on June 8th, 2019. She was born in Aviston, IL to Henry and Elisabeth Holthaus. Mary was the last of eight children to enter into her Eternal reward. Beloved wife of the late Louis H. Enkelmann. Together they raised six children; Therese (Jim) Ray, Thomas (Susie) Enkelmann, John, Paul (JoEllen), Beth (Dan) Molloy, Amy (Tom) Enkelmann-Reed. She loved and adored all sixteen of her grandchildren, nine great grandchildren with a 10th due in Nov. Please join us in celebration of her life. Services: Memorial Mass Friday, June 21st, 11:00 am. Family will receive guests an hour before the service at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd in Kirkwood. She donated her body to SLU medical center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mother of Good Council Home or the Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.