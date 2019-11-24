Mary M. Rogers

Service Information
St. Louis Cremation
2135 Chouteau Avenue
St. Louis, MO
63103
(314)-241-8844
Obituary
Rogers, Mary M. (Kent)

of St. Charles, and a longtime resident of St. Louis, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at the age of 88. She is survived by Ed, her husband of 67 years and grade school classmate, children Mike (Marian) of Kernersville, NC, Jan Sicking (Paul) of Fountain Valley, CA, Karen Imperiale (Rich) of St. Louis, Patty Hastings (John) of St. Louis, and Joe of Prattville, AL, 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents Maurice and Frances and son Eddie.

Mary generously donated her body to Washington University, where she had a long career.

Services: A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020 to allow all her grandchildren to participate. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.com/donate/

www.stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/mary-rogers/
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
