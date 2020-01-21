Mary Margaret Abeln

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret Abeln.
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Obituary
Send Flowers

Abeln, Mary Margaret

91, fortified with the Sacraments 1/19/2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; loving mother of Mary Lou, Kathy (John) Eckrich, Mark (Lisa), Dan, Jim (Beth), Tom, Peg (Mark) Abeln Woolbright, Maureen (John) Knox; cherished grandmother of 17; great- grandmother of 2. Mary was a graduate of the WWII cadet nursing program. Mary was well known in the community for serving people with her generosity, kindness, love, and compassion which touched family, friends, and strangers alike. Her lessons are eternal. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to:

stjustinmartyr.org/faithinaction.

Services: Wake and funeral at St. Justin the Martyr Church; Thurs., 1/23, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Visitation with funeral Mass following. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
funeral home direction icon