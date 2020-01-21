Abeln, Mary Margaret

91, fortified with the Sacraments 1/19/2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; loving mother of Mary Lou, Kathy (John) Eckrich, Mark (Lisa), Dan, Jim (Beth), Tom, Peg (Mark) Abeln Woolbright, Maureen (John) Knox; cherished grandmother of 17; great- grandmother of 2. Mary was a graduate of the WWII cadet nursing program. Mary was well known in the community for serving people with her generosity, kindness, love, and compassion which touched family, friends, and strangers alike. Her lessons are eternal. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to:

stjustinmartyr.org/faithinaction.

Services: Wake and funeral at St. Justin the Martyr Church; Thurs., 1/23, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Visitation with funeral Mass following. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.