Masterson, Mary Margaret

Mary Margaret Masterson (Rudden), 76, Novemebr 2, 2019. Loving mother to Ed (Christine) Masterson and Amy Wood; grandmother to Devin and Dylan Wood, Taylor (DJ) Dace, Jacob and Sarah; great-grandmother to Dallas Dace; former spouse to Joseph "Bob" Masterson.

Services: A memorial will be held on Friday, November 15th at Ortmann Funeral Home in Overland, MO. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a brief service.