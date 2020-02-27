|
|
McWilliams, Margaret Mary
(nee Vogler), February 24, 2020, at age 85. Beloved wife to the late Arthur Lee McWilliams; loving sister of Nancy (Dave) Burns, Bill (Carole) Vogler, Dave (Linda) Vogler, Ellen (Charlie) Painter, Dennis (Patty) Vogler, the late John (Julie) Vogler and sister-in-law of Jean (the late Griff) Meredith; dear aunt of Laura Burns, Sharon (Neelan) Choksi, the late Diane (Hector) Linares, the late David Burns, Chrissy (Alex) Kirk, Shelley Vogler, Barbara Vogler, Greg (Mazi) Vogler, Jennifer (Shawn) Jones, Jana Vogler, Jeanne (Jamie) Secrest, John Vogler, James (Erin) Vogler, Jason Vogler, Craig (Rachel) Vogler, Cathy Painter (Chris Brandely), Steph (Mike) Heavy, Chrissy (Jeff) Mace, Michael (Kim) Vogler, Karen (the late Tory) Mobley, Kelly (Justin) Sumner, Debby Meredith (Curtis Cole) and the late Griffin Meredith; great-aunt of 33.
Services: There will be a gathering Friday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella, Kirkwood, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to St. Francis Cabrini Elementary School, 3022 Oregon Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118 or to a . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020