St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McWilliams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret McWilliams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Margaret McWilliams Obituary

McWilliams, Margaret Mary

(nee Vogler), February 24, 2020, at age 85. Beloved wife to the late Arthur Lee McWilliams; loving sister of Nancy (Dave) Burns, Bill (Carole) Vogler, Dave (Linda) Vogler, Ellen (Charlie) Painter, Dennis (Patty) Vogler, the late John (Julie) Vogler and sister-in-law of Jean (the late Griff) Meredith; dear aunt of Laura Burns, Sharon (Neelan) Choksi, the late Diane (Hector) Linares, the late David Burns, Chrissy (Alex) Kirk, Shelley Vogler, Barbara Vogler, Greg (Mazi) Vogler, Jennifer (Shawn) Jones, Jana Vogler, Jeanne (Jamie) Secrest, John Vogler, James (Erin) Vogler, Jason Vogler, Craig (Rachel) Vogler, Cathy Painter (Chris Brandely), Steph (Mike) Heavy, Chrissy (Jeff) Mace, Michael (Kim) Vogler, Karen (the late Tory) Mobley, Kelly (Justin) Sumner, Debby Meredith (Curtis Cole) and the late Griffin Meredith; great-aunt of 33.

Services: There will be a gathering Friday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella, Kirkwood, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to St. Francis Cabrini Elementary School, 3022 Oregon Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118 or to a . www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now