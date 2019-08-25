Mary Margaret "Peggy" Minnis

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Michael and St. George
6345 Wydown Blvd at Ellenwood Ave.
Clayton, MO
Obituary
Minnis, Mary Margaret '"Peggy'"

(nee Campbell) at age 92 on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Cooper Minnis; loving mother of Mary Elizabeth Hayman of Kansas City, MO, Evelyn Campbell Fank (Joseph), Samuel Cooper Minnis Jr. (Wendy) and Stephen Young Minnis; dear grandmother of Meg, Scott, Mary Grace, Angelina and Cooper; loving great-grandmother of Hallie and friend of many.

Services: A Funeral Service will be conducted at the Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown Blvd at Ellenwood Ave., Clayton on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Independence Center (www.independancecenter.org) or a charitable organization of the donor's choice. The family will receive friends at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friends may submit online condolences at www.luptonchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
