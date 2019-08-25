Minnis, Mary Margaret '"Peggy'"

(nee Campbell) at age 92 on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Cooper Minnis; loving mother of Mary Elizabeth Hayman of Kansas City, MO, Evelyn Campbell Fank (Joseph), Samuel Cooper Minnis Jr. (Wendy) and Stephen Young Minnis; dear grandmother of Meg, Scott, Mary Grace, Angelina and Cooper; loving great-grandmother of Hallie and friend of many.

Services: A Funeral Service will be conducted at the Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown Blvd at Ellenwood Ave., Clayton on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Independence Center (www.independancecenter.org) or a charitable organization of the donor's choice. The family will receive friends at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friends may submit online condolences at www.luptonchapel.com

A SERVICE

OF

LUPTON CHAPEL