Mosblech, Mary Margaret
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's resurrection on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Rosemary Mosblech; loving sister of Rita M. Mosblech; our dear cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation will be held at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, on Saturday, January 25, at 10 a.m. Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society or the Missouri Botanical Gardens. A SERVICE OF KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020