Anastasi, Mary Martha Marty (nee Fuhri), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Loving wife of Jack Anastasi. Dear mother of Mike Anastasi. Sister of Catharine Bindbeutel and the late Sallie Fuhri. Sister in law of Frank Anastasi. Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Village of the Blue Rose. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd. Ballwin, Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019