St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Anastasi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Martha "Marty" Anastasi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Martha "Marty" Anastasi Obituary
Anastasi, Mary Martha Marty (nee Fuhri), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Loving wife of Jack Anastasi. Dear mother of Mike Anastasi. Sister of Catharine Bindbeutel and the late Sallie Fuhri. Sister in law of Frank Anastasi. Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Village of the Blue Rose. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd. Ballwin, Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information